With a day to go for the Bigg Boss finale, housemates are now wondering how life would be after spending 4 months away from the world.

Speaking about the long journey coming to an end, Rashami Desai is seen engaging in a fun conversation with Asim Kapadia and Mahira Sharma.

In the latest clip of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, Rashmi is seen speaking about how different life is in the house of Bigg Boss and of day to day activities that usually wouldn’t happen with daily routines of people.

Rashami Desai, Asim Kapadia and Mahira Sharma are seen having a joyous time when Mahira says “Show aakhri ke padh pe pauch chuka hai” to which Asim says “Padh pe”? Rashami corrects her saying “Padauh” and the trio are seen having a gala time and laughing over different meaning to Mahira’s pronunciation.

Asim teases Mahira by saying at during the finale Bigg Boss will ask ‘Aap sab ko kaise lag raha hai aakhri ‘padh’ pe pauch ke.” Asim then explains Mahira the meaning of ‘padh’ while Mahira can be seen laughing uncontrollably as she cannot hold her laughter in.

Mahira then asks Rashmi “Aap iss padauh pe pauch chuke ho, aapko kaisa lag raha hai?” Rashami says “Pauch ke bahut acha lag raha hai.” Mahira goes on to ask Rasami “Iss padh ko aap kaise istamal karengey aagey?” to which Rashami can be seen getting a little emotional as she says “Wohh tujhe bahar jaungi, tab bataungi na yaar.

Mien kab se soch rahi hu kab se tu puch rahi hai. Mien yaha kyu baithi hu? Kis liye baithi hu? Mien yaha beth ke wohi soch rahi thi ki jab ghar pe aayi thi bahut alag feeling thi. Mujhe nahi pata tha itna lamba rahungi, reh paungi, yeh ho payega.

Yaha pe bahut saare aise cheeze hai jo hum normal life mien nahi karte lekin hum normal life mien bahut alag tarah se dekhte hai wohh chezo ko. Humari ladhai, humari bhais, humara masti karna, wohh saari cheeze soch rahi thi.”