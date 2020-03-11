  1. Home
Naagin 4: Rashami Desai's first look out now

Naagin 4: Rashami Desai's first look out now (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Mar 2020 16:15:18 IST

After entertaining the audience with her stint on "Bigg Boss 13", actress Rashami Desai is now all set to be seen in the popular ongoing TV serial, "Naagin 4". The first look of Rashamai's character in the show is out.

Many videos are right now doing the rounds on the Internet in which the actress is seen shooting a Holi sequence for the daily soap. She looks gorgeous in white saree.

It is reported that Rashami has replaced Jasmin Bhasin, who played Nia Sharma's sister Nayantara in the show. Rashami and Jasmin had earlier shared screen space in "Dil Se Dil Tak".

"Naagin 4" airs on Colors TV.

