  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rashami Desai starts her online show

Rashami Desai starts her online show

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Apr 2020 20:18:31 IST

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Rashami Desai has started her own digital show titled "The RDShhow". She says she will be inviting eminent personalities from various fields as guests on her show.

"I'm doing this live chat show called 'The RDShhow'. It's not your regular chat show. It's being made with an intent to educate people on different fields of career. I'll be inviting eminent personalities from various fields as guests on my show. We'll be discussing each field, with its possible career opportunities and the skills required to be successful in those particular fields," said Rashami.

She would like the show to have three to four seasons, with each season containing about five episodes.

"I'm really looking forward to this since it's nothing like I've ever done before," said the actress known for TV shows like "Uttaran" and "Dil Se Dil Tak".

Rashami's first guest is actress Mrunal Thakur, who is popular among TV audiences for her work in the show "Kumkum Bhagya", and who shot to the limelight last year after starring opposite Hrithik Rishan in the film, "Super 30".

Rashami said she has always enjoyed learning new things about different fields from people from all walks of life.

"After all, life offers so much to learn, and it's natural for me to want to explore as much as I can during my lifetime. From the best of actors to photographers to authors, I'd like to have some of the best representatives from each field to talk about their life, thoughts, experience and much more," she said.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsSelena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

NewsDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

NewsKaty Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

NewsSanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

Sanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

NewsCovid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Covid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

NewsPeter Madana's upcoming Taizu – 'what do they want'

Peter Madana's upcoming Taizu – 'what do they want'

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend