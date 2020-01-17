  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rasika Dugal: I'm happiest when I'm working

Rasika Dugal: I'm happiest when I'm working

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Jan 2020 14:02:42 IST

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal has put work before her birthday celebrations on Friday. She doesn't mind it at all as she feels happiest when she is working.

She will be reporting to work as she begins working on the "Delhi Crime" season 2. After her workshop here on Friday, she will start shooting for the series the next day.

"I'm happiest when I'm working and there is no better way to celebrate my birthday than doing what I love the most. 'Delhi Crime' is a project which has been special in many ways. It makes me very happy to start the second season right after my birthday," Rasika said.

The "Out of Love" actor also promises to bring forth exciting and diverse characters with projects like "Lootcase", "A Suitable Boy" and "Mirzapur 2".

--IANS

nn/dpb

NewsFatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with three movies

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with three movies

NewsDisha Patani is the top trending actresses from Bollywood

Disha Patani is the top trending actresses from Bollywood

NewsMariah Carey to be inducted in Songwriters Hall of Fame

Mariah Carey to be inducted in Songwriters Hall of Fame

NewsLiam Hemsworth kisses girlfriend on a beach date

Liam Hemsworth kisses girlfriend on a beach date

NewsHere's how Shraddha Kapoor is set to own 2020

Here's how Shraddha Kapoor is set to own 2020

News'Love Aaj Kal' Trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan kissing in twist wala love

'Love Aaj Kal' Trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan kissing in twist wala love

NewsFatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with three movies

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with three movies

NewsDisha Patani is the top trending actresses from Bollywood

Disha Patani is the top trending actresses from Bollywood

NewsMariah Carey to be inducted in Songwriters Hall of Fame

Mariah Carey to be inducted in Songwriters Hall of Fame