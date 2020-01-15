Rasika Dugal: It's always work in progress

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Jan 2020 16:16:12 IST

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal stayed with a senior police officer for a few days in Chandigarh to prepare for her role in season two of the web series "Delhi Crime".

The actress says she doesn't feel she can ever be fully prepared for a part.

"I don't ever feel I can be fully prepared for a part. It's always a work in progress and that's what's exciting about it.

"Spending even a day at the police station is a blast of reality and a reminder that we live in a bubble. And, of course, a reminder that reality is way more entertaining than fiction," Rasika said.

"I got to spend considerable time at a police station watching police officers at work. I hope this experience reflects in the work but it was a priceless one anyway.

"I am excited and nervous to be Neeti again. It's like meeting an old friend -- you know the basics but there's still a lot of catching up to do," she added.

In the Netflix show, Rasika played the role of a police officer named Neeti Singh. Based on the Nirbhaya gang-rape case that shook the nation in 2012, the series chornicled how DCP (South) Chhaya Sharma (played by actress Shefali Shah) and her team solved the case and managed to catch the culprits despite several hiccups.

Rasika will also be seen in "Loot Case", "Mirzapur 2" and Mira Nair's upcoming project "A Suitable Boy".

