  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rasika Dugal to feature in Anshuman Jha's directorial debut

Rasika Dugal to feature in Anshuman Jha's directorial debut

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Jan 2020 07:06:09 IST

Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actors Rasika Dugal and Parambrata have joined the ensemble cast of Anshuman Jha's directorial debut "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli".

Writtten by Bikas Mishra, the film is a black comedy thriller. It already stars Arjun Mathur and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead roles.

Talking about the movie's cast, Anshuman said: "I am thankful to have landed actors who are so exemplary at their craft. Each of them fit the part and it's going to be a fun experience shooting with them as a maker, for a change, having worked with them as co-actors earlier.

" I know having such a good cast makes my job a little easier but I have the additional responsibility of living up to each of their standards. But this screenplay by Bikas Mishra is a unique one and I am stoked to tell this tale."

"Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" is expected to go on floors in February in London.

--IANS

sim/sdr/

NewsDil Hi Toh Hai Season 3 song 'Rondi Ankhiyaan' will make you fall in love

Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 3 song 'Rondi Ankhiyaan' will make you fall in love

NewsBigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother takes a dig at Vikas Gupta

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother takes a dig at Vikas Gupta

NewsBigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's brother says she isn't fake

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's brother says she isn't fake

NewsAriana Grande shares her reaction to watching BTS rehearse

Ariana Grande shares her reaction to watching BTS rehearse

NewsIs Rihanna dating rapper A$AP Rocky?

Is Rihanna dating rapper A$AP Rocky?

NewsBTS performs 'Black Swan' on The Late Late Show With James Corden

BTS performs 'Black Swan' on The Late Late Show With James Corden

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Rodeo (Remix)' by Lil Nas X ft. Nas

Song Lyrics of 'Rodeo (Remix)' by Lil Nas X ft. Nas

FeatureThese romantic songs from 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon'

These romantic songs from 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon'

NewsDil Hi Toh Hai Season 3 song 'Rondi Ankhiyaan' will make you fall in love

Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 3 song 'Rondi Ankhiyaan' will make you fall in love