Ratan Raajputh stuck in a village amid COVID-19 lockdown

Patna, April 6 (IANS) Instead of spending time at home amid the coronavirus lockdown, TV actress Ratan Raajputh -- who is best known for her show "Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo" -- is self-isolated in a village.

For the uninitiated, Ratan came to the village in Bihar for a project and got stuck there due to the lockdown.

Taking to social media, Ratan posted a video to share among her followers that she is safe and quarantined herself at a house in the village.

In the video, she shared that an uncle gave her shelter in his home and she has been moving around wearing masks.

"People here think that they are safe in this remote place and living their simple life. My hometown is just four to five hours away but I am living here," Ratan said.

She has also posted a couple of videos in which she is seen washing dishes, cleaning room and cooking food.

--IANS

sim/vnc