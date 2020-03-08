Raveena Tandon flags off Women's Day rally in Kolhapur

  1. Home
08 Mar 2020

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon on Sunday joined a rally in Kolhapur to celebrate International Women's Day.

The rally is organised by D. Y. Patil Group and Pratima Satej Patil Social Welfare Organisation.

"I have always been up for anything that promotes women empowerment and I think, joining this rally in Kolhapur is the best way to celebrate International Women's Day. I feel honoured to be a part of a rally where we all celebrate womanhood," Raveena said.

On the film front, Raveena is making her comeback in movies with "KGF: Chapter 2", which is a follow-up of the 2018 Kannada blockbuster "KGF: Chapter 1".

