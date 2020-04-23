Raveena Tandon's appeal: Help family of driver lynched in Palghar brutality

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon has appealed all to extend help to the family of deceased Palghar lynching victim Nilesh Telwade.

Sharinig a website where one can donate, Raveena Tandon tweeted: "A fund raiser for the 29 yr old driver who was lynched along with hindu sadhus. He leaves behind two little girls, please do your bit and help this family."

Twentynine-year-old Nilesh, a driver by profession, was lynched along with two sadhus by a mob of over 200 people in Maharashtra's Palghar last week. The brutal incident occurred while they were traveling from Nashik to Surat with some relief materials.

Suspecting them to be thieves, the crowd started questioning them, abused and then assaulted them brutally with sticks, rods and stones.

Nilesh Telwade's untimely death has left his family including his wife and two little daughters in a helpless condition.

--IANS

