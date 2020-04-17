  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Raveena Tandon slams Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding during lockdown

Raveena Tandon slams Nikhil Kumaraswamy's wedding during lockdown

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Apr 2020 16:15:06 IST

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon has slammed former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Gowda wedding, which reportedly defied lockdown restrictions.

Nikhil got married to Revathi at a farmhouse near Bidadi in Ramanagara district amid the lockdown. The farmhouse is three kilometres from Bidadi and 45km southwest of Bengaluru in the southern state.

Raveena took to Twitter to pass a sarcastic remark about the wedding.

Along with a link of the news story, Raveena tweeted: "Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry, while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis."

"Wonder what was served in the buffet," she added along with hashtags 'Social distancing', 'Unheeded warnings' and 'VIP entitlement'.

In the past, Raveena had said: "We have abused this planet so much, that we can't even step out of our homes. Also, so many maids and drivers have lost their jobs. I've been requesting people to not lay them off as they depend on their salaries."

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsCorona lockdown: Suniel Shetty comes for rescue for aspiring talents!

Corona lockdown: Suniel Shetty comes for rescue for aspiring talents!

NewsKirti Kulhari decides to go social media detox

Kirti Kulhari decides to go social media detox

NewsGanesh Acharya has someting to say about Sara Ali Khan

Ganesh Acharya has someting to say about Sara Ali Khan

NewsShivin Narang, Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry & others salute Police, Doctors & all the emergency services

Shivin Narang, Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry & others salute Police, Doctors & all the emergency services

NewsVijayendra Kumeria spends time tutoring his daughter Kimaya during lockdown

Vijayendra Kumeria spends time tutoring his daughter Kimaya during lockdown

NewsSunny Singh sporting a new 'Gabru Look' during quarantine period

Sunny Singh sporting a new 'Gabru Look' during quarantine period

NewsAriana Grande shows her own backup vocals at Disney Family Singalong

Ariana Grande shows her own backup vocals at Disney Family Singalong

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Yaara Teri Yaari' by Darshan Raval (Four More Shots Please)

Song Lyrics of 'Yaara Teri Yaari' by Darshan Raval (Four More Shots Please)

FeatureCOVID-19 Lockdown: Watch these best BFF series during lockdown

COVID-19 Lockdown: Watch these best BFF series during lockdown