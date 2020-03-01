  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Raveena Tandon takes an auto to niece's mehendi ceremony

Raveena Tandon takes an auto to niece's mehendi ceremony

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Mar 2020 18:47:09 IST

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Ditching the luxury of swanky cars, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon jumped into an auto to attend her niece's mehendi ceremony.

Raveena took an auto ride with her daughter Rasha. The actress, who is all set to make her comeback into in films with "KGF: Chapter 2", took to Instagram to share a video of her journey.

"Jumped into an auto , as was getting late waiting for the car to go for my niece's mehndi ceremony . All decked up, Rasha and me , and a lovely auto ride ! ???? viva la mumbai Autowallahs! Total saviours!" she captioned the video.

She shared another clip, where the auto driver told was seen telling the actress about all the films he has seen starring her.

"To all those who asked if he recognised! Yes he did, Arshad chicha turned out to be a fan and well wisher! Chatted with him a bit before leaving," she captioned the second video.

"KGF: Chapter 2" will release worldwide in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is a follow-up of the 2018 Kannada blockbuster "KGF: Chapter 1", which starred Kannada star Yash with Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananth Nag.

--IANS

dc/rt

NewsIsha Koppikar to turn a cop in upcoming web show

Isha Koppikar to turn a cop in upcoming web show

NewsDivyendu Sharma: The definition of masculinity is changing

Divyendu Sharma: The definition of masculinity is changing

NewsChitrangda Singh expresses her love for handloom craft

Chitrangda Singh expresses her love for handloom craft

NewsInternational Women's Day: Top female artists gear up for a special song

International Women's Day: Top female artists gear up for a special song

News'Step Up 2' star Robert Hoffman shows dance moves to cancer kids

'Step Up 2' star Robert Hoffman shows dance moves to cancer kids

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal expresses his feelings to Babeetta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal expresses his feelings to Babeetta

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Yeh Dooriyan from Love Aaj Kal

Song Lyrics of Yeh Dooriyan from Love Aaj Kal

Movie ReviewGuns of Banaras movie review : A misguided circus

Guns of Banaras movie review : A misguided circus

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Sukoon from It Happened In Calcutta

Song Lyrics of Sukoon from It Happened In Calcutta