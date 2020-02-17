  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ravi Dubey to host film awards ceremony

Ravi Dubey to host film awards ceremony

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Feb 2020 20:52:26 IST

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actor Ravi Dubey will host the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020.

"I am honoured to be hosting the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020. It doesn't just glorify the existence of the Indian film industry but also celebrates its birth inception," said Ravi.

"In my opinion, it's not just an award function. It's our attempt to repay our debt of gratitude to Dadasaheb Phalkeji. It's because of him, all of us are flourishing in this great industry. I intend to do my level best to uphold the grace and demeanour of this prestigious evening," he added.

The award show will take place here on February 20.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsRobert Pattinson opens up on being called the 'most handsome man'

Robert Pattinson opens up on being called the 'most handsome man'

NewsFew facts about Sidharth Shukla

Few facts about Sidharth Shukla

NewsKaran Kundrra is all praises to Dil Hi Toh Hai co-star Yogita Bihani

Karan Kundrra is all praises to Dil Hi Toh Hai co-star Yogita Bihani

NewsPoster of 'Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab' Unveiled; Trailer out soon

Poster of 'Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab' Unveiled; Trailer out soon

NewsCamila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrate their first Valentine's Day together

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrate their first Valentine's Day together

NewsAngrezi Medium gets a new release date

Angrezi Medium gets a new release date

Movie Review'Narcos: Mexico' season 2 web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

'Narcos: Mexico' season 2 web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

FeatureEkta Kapoor's K Serials will make you nostalgic

Ekta Kapoor's K Serials will make you nostalgic

NewsRobert Pattinson opens up on being called the 'most handsome man'

Robert Pattinson opens up on being called the 'most handsome man'