Ravi Dubey to host film awards ceremony

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actor Ravi Dubey will host the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020.

"I am honoured to be hosting the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020. It doesn't just glorify the existence of the Indian film industry but also celebrates its birth inception," said Ravi.

"In my opinion, it's not just an award function. It's our attempt to repay our debt of gratitude to Dadasaheb Phalkeji. It's because of him, all of us are flourishing in this great industry. I intend to do my level best to uphold the grace and demeanour of this prestigious evening," he added.

The award show will take place here on February 20.

--IANS

nn/vnc