Ray's visual artist Nemai Ghosh dead

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Mar 2020 23:55:26 IST

Kolkata, March 25 (IANS) Famed photographer Nemai Ghosh, known for his very fruitful two-decade long association with auteur Satyajit Ray, died at his residence here on Wednesday following cardio-respiratory failure, a family member said.

Ghosh, 85, the only Indian lensman to have clicked film director Michaelangelo Antonioni at work, left behind his wife, a son and a daughter.

Ghosh, who was given India's fourth highest civil honour Padma Shri in 2010, worked with Ray from 1969 till the director's demise in 1992.

Fond of black and white photography, Ghosh always shot with anolgue camera and stayed away from digital ones.

He came in contact with Ray during the filming of Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne and the association continued till Ray's death after his last celluloid venture Agantuk.

A theatre actor, Ghosh had worked with stage legend Utpal Dutt before he took to photography.

He had also worked with legendary film director Ritwik Ghatak in 'Jukti Takko Aar Gappo', Mrinal Sen in 'Interview' and 'Calcutta 71', Goutam Ghose in 'Paar' and 'Antarjali Jatra'.

He was also the still photographer for Mira Nair's The Namesake when the shooting was done in Kolkata.

He also served on the board of jury at the 2007 National Film Awards.

