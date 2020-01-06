RBL Bank launches 3 credit cards for millennials

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Private sector RBL Bank on Monday announced the launch of three credit card variants - the Popcorn Credit Card, Monthly Treats Credit Card and World Safari Credit Card - focused primarily towards millennials.

The variants will offer a range of benefits to meet the dining, entertainment and travel needs of customers. The co-branded Popcorn credit card, in association with BookMyShow, will extend offers such as free movie tickets, assured cashback and waiver of surcharge on fuel transactions.

The Monthly Treats credit card will offer exciting cash back on spends across groceries, BookMyShow, Swiggy and Autility bills and waiver of surcharge on fuel transactions.

The World Safari Card is India's first travel credit card with zero FX. It offers a range of benefits on travel such as hotel gift vouchers, MakeMyTrip voucher, airport lounge access, and allows customers to earn additional reward points for money spent on travel.

Harjeet Toor, Head - Retail, Inclusion & Rural Businesses said: "We are excited to launch the three credit card variants catering to the largest working population of our country. These cards present a huge opportunity to match and complement the needs of the millennials. Our collaborative offering with BookMyShow, allows us to give our customers an opportunity to save big on entertainment. We are confident that the new set of offerings will enable greater purchasing power and savings for our customers."

