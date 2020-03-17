  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Mar 2020 15:27:58 IST

Rebel Star Prabhas has always given the best of entertainment and has ensured that his characters stay etched in our memories. From his first film to his most recent, every film has emerged as a blockbuster and has a huge fan following.

Darling Prabhas took a break from his shooting schedule to post this message on social media:  ‘Yes, it is a tough health and public safety challenge, but remember, each one of us have a role to play in conquering the #COVID19 pandemic. Few precautions and staying away from misinformation will help curb its escalation’ to spread awareness regarding COVID19.

