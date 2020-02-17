'Recess' voice actor Jason Davis passes away

Los Angeles, Feb 17 (IANS) Jason Davis, a former child star and voice actor on the Disney Channel animated series "Recess", is no more. He was 35.

Davis died on Sunday here, reports deadline.com.

On "Recess", Davis voiced the character of Mikey Blumberg from 1997-2001 during the show's six-season run. In addition to his voice work, he appeared on "Dave's World" and Roseanne as a child, as well as in a string of films including "Rush Hour", "Beverly Hills Ninja" and "Mafia!", according to his IMDb page.

Davis' cause of death is not yet known.

He co-founded Cure Addiction Now, which helps fund research for people suffering from substance abuse. He had been open about his own struggles with addiction, and in the 2010-2011 season appeared on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.

Davis was the grandson of philanthropist Barbara Davis and late studio chief Marvin Davis. His grandfather bought 20th Century Fox in 1981. Four years later, the oilman sold the company to Rupert Murdoch.

Jason Davis is survived by his brothers Brandon and Alexander, along with two half-sisters, Isabella and Mariella Rickel.

