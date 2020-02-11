After the gigantic success of Kabir Singh which was a remake of a Telugu film Arjun Reddy, multiple producers immediately started looking for the next such remake opportunity, Jersey had become that next hot film every producer in B-Town wanted to acquire before eventually Allu Aravind and team bagged the rights.

Now recently another film has just released in the Pongal period which has all the Bollywood big producers gunning for the rights, it’s the Allu Arjun starrer ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ which has broken every box office record in Telegana & Andhra Pradesh after Bahubali 2 and has crossed Rs 200 Cr already in just one state of Telegana and Andhra Pradesh.

Sources tell us that the Kabir Singh producer Ashwin Varde has already offered Rs 8 Cr for the rights!! This is an unheard of figure for the purchase of remake rights of any film till date!! And apparently his offer has been rejected!

A source close to the producers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo says “the film has been produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna, and incidently Allu Aravind is already producing the remake of Jersey in Hindi, where the original film was produced under S. Radha Krishna sister company, so both of them have decided to remake this current blockbuster film on their own and not sell it to anyone else”.

It looks like going forward many south producers may just become producers in Bollywood rather then sell their rights to others.