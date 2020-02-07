Valentine’s Day is a special day for not only couples but every person out there although some people may not like the idea of Valentine’s Day but then their numbers are few. Valentine’s Day’ is celebrated on 14th February every year.

Our ladies of telly town wore a red saree just to make your day better for Rose day. For those who are single just enjoy this day by wearing a red outfit.

If you are in love then this line is apt for you as Shah Rukh Khan says in Kal Ho Naa Ho, "Rangon pe nazar padne lagti hai aur ab laal rang bhi acha lagne lagaa hai."

From Surbhi Chandna to Nia Sharma these girls droolworthy red hot saree pictures will make your day. Check out the actresses photos below:

Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna and Erica Fernandnes.

The new Naagin Nia Sharma is looking smoking hot in a red saree.

Another Naagin Anita Hassanandani too looks gorgeous and killing her hot look in a red saree.

Erica Fernandes looks pretty gorgeous in a red colored hot saree and ofcourse red bindi that adds to her perfect look.

The hottest doctor of telly town Surbhi Chandna never fails to impress in her hot saree

Surbhi Jyoti's jhuki nazar and her red hot saree will make your day.

Divyanka Tripathi prefectly draped the red hot saree.