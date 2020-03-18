Reem Shaikh happy to feature in music video 'Yaad aayega'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Mar 2020 17:01:52 IST

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) "Tujhse Hai Raabta" co-stars Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim recently featured in a music video of Abhay Jodhpurkar's soulful track "Yaad Ayega". Reem is quite happy with the responses pouring in for the video from her fans.

"The response was more than expected and it feels great to see that the audience is appreciating our hard work. You don't get to do a music video with a good story. As far as my interest in music video I don't mind exploring something which has a little challenge to it in terms of performance. There's a long way to go as I am still learning with every project," Reem said.

Launched by Onboard Films, "Yaad Aayega" is penned by Kunaal Vermaa.

