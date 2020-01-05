Reem Shaikh has a '3 a.m. friends circle'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Jan 2020 18:50:19 IST

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) "Tujhse Hai Raabta" actress Reem Shaikh says she has an exclusive "3 a.m. friends circle".

Reem has revealed that she does not believe in the term "best friends". On her thoughts on friendship, Reem said: "I have had my share of bad experiences in the past when it comes to the idea of making best friends out of people I love or feel special about. This phrase is cursed for me and I try to avoid using it even with the most special group of friends I have."

"I am quite young and while it may be a decision in haste, I would like to stick by my choice of tags I prefer to give to my special people. None of this implies that I have been depriving myself of a great company. In fact, I have an exclusive 3 a.m. friends circle with (actors) Avneet Kaur, Sehban (Azim) and Shagun (Pandey) along with others who are my favourite set of friends."

"Tujhse Hai Raabta" is aired on Zee TV.

