Reese, Kerry want to do 'Clueless' remake together

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Mar 2020 13:33:31 IST

Los Angeles, March 21 (IANS) Actresses Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington quipped they should "remake" 1995 teen cult movie "Clueless" after both stars failed auditions for the original.

In an interview with Buzzfeed to promote their new series "Little Fires Everywhere", the actresses opened up on their experiences auditioning for the film, which starred Alicia Silverstone as the "Valley girl" Cher Horowitz and Stacey Dash as her accomplice Dionne Davenport, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"You know one thing that is public... is I auditioned so hard for 'Clueless' and I didn't get it," said Witherspoon, as Washington admitted: "I did too!"

Witherspoon looked on in shock, Washington playfully suggested: "That would've been a different... we should do, like, a remake!

"We should recreate a scene from 'Clueless', that would be so fun!" the "Legally Blonde" actress said.

"Yes, with us!" agreed Washington, as the pair hysterically laughed over the idea.

The stars surprised fans by releasing their new drama series a day earlier than planned this week (begins March 16), giving fans in isolation something to celebrate amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The move in release date comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) advises people to practice social distancing and stay home in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

