Reese Witerspoon doesn't find celebrities 'special'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 09:07:25 IST

Los Angeles, April 20 (IANS) Actress Reese Witerspoon feels celebrities are not special people.

On Jameela Jamil's podcast "I Weigh", the actress spoke about her past mistakes and why she feels talent doesn't make anyone a good person, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

According to the publication, Reese and her husband Jim Toth got arrested in 2013 over suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

She said: "I did something really stupid. It was so embarrassing and dumb ... But, you know what -(it) turns out I breathe air. I bleed the same way. I make dumb decisions. I make great decisions. I'm just a human being.

"We're all just the same as each other and we're all trying to find what our special skills are. My special skill is storytelling but that doesn't mean I'm a special person. Talent doesn't make you a good person," she added.

