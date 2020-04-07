(RELEASE at 7am) Ali Fazal: Team 'Mirzapur' is home for me

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal is thrilled to reunite with some of the team members of the hit web series "Mirzapur" for a romantic music video.

"The 'Mirzapur' team is home for me, and with (director) Gurmmeet Singh and (director of photography) Sanjay around, this was a reunion for us. Last few years, I have spent so much time working with Guru that we get each other's vibes and cues," said Ali.

The three have reunited for the music video of "Aaj bhi".

"The direction that Gurmmeet brought in to this is a zone, he and I have never explored together. It was an experience that was truly enjoyable. In the span of 3 minutes, we've told an entire story," he said.

"As an actor, it's hard to pull this off. I have never been so excited for a music video but this song is so genuine. It evokes a feeling that everyone at some point or the other goes through. It's a unique take on unrequited love. There's a certain purity in how it plays out," he added.

For the video, he moved away from his gangster role in "Mirzapur" and turned a romantic hero. Ali woos his on-screen lady love played by Surbhi Jyoti in the music video of the song sung by Vishal Mishra.

Talking about the track, Ali said: "It's the first time that I am working with Surbhi and Vishal. It's been super interesting. I loved interacting with Vishal. He has such a mesmerising voice. He has a soulful singing quality. Vishal and I bonded over our Lucknow connect."

"Surbhi is super cool and we kept chatting about movies and food. The 4 days in Chandigarh was such a blast," he added.

