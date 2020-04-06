  1. Home
  2. News
  3. (RELEASE at 7am) Neha Sharma tries T-shirt Challenge, invites sister Aisha

(RELEASE at 7am) Neha Sharma tries T-shirt Challenge, invites sister Aisha

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Apr 2020 22:26:58 IST

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Amid self-isolation in the time of coronavirus outbreak, "bored" actress Neha Sharma is trying out the new fad on social media called the T-shirt Challenge.

The challenge involves putting on a T-shirt while doing a handstand, and Neha took to Instagram to post a video where she can be seen trying to do just that. She also invited her sister, actress Aisha Sharma, to take up the challenge.

"T-shirt challenge... This one is for you @aishasharma25Since I was very bored decided I could try this out.. I have attempted the T-shirt challenge with a ONCE broken right wrist so excuse my little cheat.. have fun if you decide you try it," wrote Neha, alongside the video.

She added: "Be safe.. #stayhome #staysafe #quarantinetshirtchallenge #quarantinelife."

The video has over 1 million views on the photo-sharing app.

Neha made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with the Emraan Hashmi-starrer "Crook". She was later seen in films like "Teri Meri Kahaani", "Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum", "Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story", "Yamla Pagla Deewana 2", "Youngistaan" and "Tum Bin II".

She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's "Taish", a revenge drama. The film also stars Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Pulkit Samrat, Aditya Pancholi and Harshvardhan Rane among others.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsEnrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

Enrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

NewsLord Mahavira jain bhajan's

Lord Mahavira jain bhajan's

NewsCovid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

Covid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

NewsJungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

NewsRicha Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

Richa Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

NewsDrashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

Drashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Escape From LA' by The Weeknd

Song Lyrics of 'Escape From LA' by The Weeknd

NewsEnrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

Enrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

FeatureEk Boond Ishq serial songs starring Viraf Patel and Chhavi Pandey

Ek Boond Ishq serial songs starring Viraf Patel and Chhavi Pandey