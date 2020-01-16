Reliance Entertainment, Shailendra Singh to co-produce two biopics

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Reliance Entertainment has joined hands with producer Shailendra Singh to release two biopics in the coming months.

The first is "MS Bitta: Hit-List", which is also produced by Priya Gupta. The film is based on MS Bitta, who survived an assassination bid in the mid-1990s and now heads the All India Anti-Terrorist Front.

The other is the story of Kings United, a dance troupe that won the American reality show "World Of Dance" in 2019.

"It's great to associate with Shailendra who perfectly balances entrepreneurship and creativity. We are excited to bring both the stories to the audience across the globe," said Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment.

Shailendra shared that he is inspired to make biopics and films on the true events that celebrate India, build Brand India and inspire young India.

"The biopics on the life of MS Bitta and Kings United are just the sparks that I have been waiting for with which to light a new fire in Bollywood. Building on my legacy of seventy-odd movies as a creative producer, making films for young India is my new innings in filmmaking," he added.

Bitta said: "I have dedicated my whole life to fighting terrorism for my India. I don't fear any bomb in the world. I only fear 'Political Terrorism'. I am very honoured that Shailendra Singh, Priya Gupta and Reliance Entertainment have united to share my story with the world."

Suresh Mukund, Founder of Kings United, is also looking forward to a biopic on the troupe.

"Our journey has been full of trials and tribulations, victory and glory. But we had a dream, and the only thing we knew to do, was to keep chasing that dream. We believe that Shailendra Singh truly understands our story and can translate it in to film. Now that Reliance Entertainment has come on board, we are even more excited to embark upon this new journey with them," he said.

