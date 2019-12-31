Kader Khan was an Indian-Canadian film actor, screenwriter, comedian, and director. As an actor, he appeared in over 300 films after his debut film in the 1973 film Daag, starring Rajesh Khanna, in which he acted as a prosecuting attorney.

He was also a prolific screenwriter for Bollywood films in the period 1970s to 1999 and wrote dialogues for 200 films. Khan graduated from Ismail Yusuf College affiliated to Bombay University. Before entering the film industry in the early 1970s, he taught at M. H. Saboo Siddik College of Engineering, Mumbai, as a professor of Civil Engineering.

Khan had been suffering from supranuclear palsy, a degenerative disease. He was hospitalized on 28 December 2018 complaining of "breathlessness" in Canada, where he stayed with his son and daughter-in-law while seeking treatment.

On 31 December 2018, Khan's son, Sarfaraz Khan, confirmed that Kader Khan had died. His funeral ceremony was held in Mississauga at Meadowvale cemetery, Canada.

As we remember the veteran actor on his death anniversary, let's have a look at 5 of his unforgettable comedy films. Check out below

Remembering Kader Khan on his Death Anniversary

