Popularly known for her roles in ‘Bridget Jones’ Diary’ and its sequel ‘Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason’, actress Renée Zellweger swayed the hearts of audiences around the world. Further wining the Academy award as well as the Golden Globe awards for her exceptional work, the actress secured her place in several hearts.

Making a comeback after a break of 6 years, Renée proved her acting prowess through her impressionable role as ‘Judy Garland’ in her film ‘Judy’.

Directed by Rupert Gold, the film that traces the journey of the American actress and singer ‘Judy Garland’ and her career during the last year of her life when she relocated her stage career to Britain. It captures her initial success and what happens when her progress worsens due to health issues.

Thrilled to be a part of the film, Renée did an immense research and read a lot of books about Judy and felt compelled to tell her story through the film. Talking about what impressed her the most Judy Garland, the actress says, “She kept going and she still had that power in her voice. She just didn't quit. She managed to triumph over so much adversity. Her sheer genius and natural ability is one in a hundred million years.”

Further expressing her admiration towards the icon Renée says, “I hope that if she was here, she would feel the affection and admiration that motivated everybody to want to this film.”

The film will be released by PVR Pictures in India on 24th January 2020.