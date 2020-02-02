Renee Zellweger's 'geek spiral' after 2004 Oscar win

Los Angeles, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Renee Zellweger says she had a "geek spiral" when she won an Oscar in 2004.

During an appearance in an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", the actress looked back at the time when she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in "Cold Mountain".

She said that she planned to "not do that spiral", but forgot all of her planning when she got on stage to accept the award.

"It just goes out the window. You're not going to be the geek person that freezes up and can't hear anything and gets emotional, and then somebody says your name, and you hear this like, 'Dooo!' And then you do the geek spiral. I remember somebody was talking, and I guess it was me," she said.

Over the years, Zellweger has gotten better at handling her winning speeches.

Earlier this year, the actress won the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in "Judy", and used her speech to pay tribute to the late icon Judy Garland.

She said: "I'm just so grateful and for the privilege of reflecting on a life of one of our own and most beloved. I have to thank my fellow actors, the gifted Jessie Buckley and Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell... sharing the celebration of Judy Garland's legacy will always be one of my greatest life blessings... Judy Garland, 50 years later, your community is thinking of you, this is for you."

