Renee Zellweger says not playing sexy roles aided in her success
Los Angeles, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Renee Zellweger says not playing sexy women on screen is the key to her success in Hollywood.
The star decided as a young actress to stop flashing the flesh, reports mirror.co.uk.
The 50-year-old said: "As a young person starting out I would get those jobs, the cut-off shorts, the other woman, the one-night stand girl."
She did three or four of those at university and "thought, 'Do you know what, I don't think I'm going to do this any more because I know where that road will go. I don't know what it's going to look like ultimately, but I bet it will be really hard to get off that road'".
"Your body changes, you grow older and you have a life and you look like your life and thank God for that, right? I just thought I want to be good with the inevitability, I want to work in a way that I can portray women who are relatable throughout my life.
"I don't want to have to stop at a particular time because I can't wear cut-offs any more," she added.
Earlier this month, she won a Golden Globe for her lead role in "Judy", in which she plays legendary star Garland in the final stages of her career.
--IANS
nn/bc