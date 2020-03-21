Resul Pookutty: Shailaja Teacher you're the best we have

Kerala, March 21 (IANS) Oscar-winning sound artiste Resul Pookutty has thanked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and given a shoutout to the Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja for taking care of the people.

Pookutty took to Twitter and wrote: "I'm proud of this man! A true leader... #ShailajaTeacher You are the best we have, thank you for taking care of my people, like a mother, your efforts are relentless!" Pookutty tweeted.

Vijayan on Thursday announced that Rs 20,000 crore will be pumped into the state economy, which has been badly hit and the state government has decided to extend help to see that it does not fall further.

"Rs 2,000 crore would be given to the Kudumbhashree (women empowerment programme) who will give out small loans to the needy. Rs 1,000 crore each would be given in months of April and May for the National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme," he said.

Apart from these, the proposed package will include a Rs 500 crore health package besides the social security pension to be paid in advance in April, entailing an expenditure of Rs 1,320 crore.

"One month's free ration will be provided to all. Tax reliefs are there for auto rickshaws and taxis besides stage and contract carriers also. The bills for electricity and water also will have a one month Arelief and can be paid without fine. Film theatres will get a reduction in entertainment tax," Vijayan said.

K.K. Shailaja has been handling the coronavirus situation in the state. She has issued a strict action against anyone spreading false information or rumour about Covid-19.

Social isolation of suspected individuals and public spaces have been quarantined including suspension of schools, colleges/universities and closing of malls, gyms, cinema halls, tourist destination and a ban on public gathering and large celebrations.

Around 300 people in India have so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus which has now affected over 2.5 lakh people globally and claimed more than 11,000 lives.

--IANS

dc/in