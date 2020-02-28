Richa, Ali Fazal apply for marriage registration

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Feb 2020 08:41:24 IST

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Star couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will most probably tie the knot in the last week of April.

According to the actors' spokesperson, the two have even applied for a marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.

"Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted.

"The couple are working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it's a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated," the spokesperson said.

Richa and Ali, who worked together in "Fukrey", have been dating for over four years.

