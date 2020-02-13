Richa Chadha: More stories about women leadership need to be told

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Feb 2020 19:51:35 IST

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actress Richa chadha, who will be next seen in the political drama "Madam Chief Minister", urges filmmakers to make more films about women leadership.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, "Madam Chief Minister" features Richa in the lead role of a chief minister of a state.

"I was pleasantly surprised to be cast for the titular role in Subhash Sir's film. I have followed his work since 'Phans Gaye Re Obama', which I enjoyed very much. 'Madam Chief Minister' is one of the most exciting scripts I have read and it possessed me. I am so grateful for this opportunity, as it is rare to come across writing and insight like this. It has been the toughest yet most enjoyable working experience for me. I have always believed that more stories of women in leadership roles need to be told and I am glad I could be a part of one such story," Richa said.

The film has been shot in Lucknow. It also stars Akshay Oberoi, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla.

"Madam Chief Minister" is slated to release on July 17.

