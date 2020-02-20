Richa Chadha pays homage to Smita Patil

If one were to name the most celebrated actresses of our times, topping the list with Smita Patil who in her brief career worked in films that pushed the envelope. The actress revamped the independent cinema genre, giving it grace and gravitas.

She has been an inspirational icon to many aspiring actresses and movie aficionados. It's thus extremely humbling for Richa Chadha to pay homage to Patil by capturing an inspired look of Patil into a photograph shot by a Bangalore based photographer.

The image went viral last week, is said to be the look of Richa’s next and leaves us curious. Richa was recently seen posting an image of her look being compared with an uncanny resemblance to an iconic image of the actress.

She posted the image with a caption - Smitten Patil, indicating her clear respect and admiration for Smita Patil, whom she is deeply inspired.

The actress will soon get into the prep work of her next production and is currently in the process of assigning the right dates for it.