Richa Chadha speaks on pay disparity in Bollywood (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 31 Jan 2020 17:51:57 IST

Actress Richa Chadha as spoken on pay disparity in the Hindi film industry and said that the day all actors are able to bring in equal business at the box-office, the problem will cease to exist.

"I for one have not had that kind of experience with respect to pay parity in Bollywood because I feel the industry rewards your box-office prowess. It's really the number of bums you put on the seats. I think the day people start commanding a higher box-office (they will get higher pay). The day people are able to bring business is the day it will be fine and there will be no problem. You will get what you ask for," Richa told IANS.

The actress was recently seen in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Panga", which has collected Rs 21.36 crore at the box-office in a week since release.

A lot has been said about Kangana being a difficult star to work with, but Richa begs to differ.

"I usually get along with everyone and if someone gets along with me, I am confident enough to believe that something is wrong with them because I literally make friends on every project. I think we shared a very professional and cordial relationship," she said.

