  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Richa Chadha unveils look from her upcoming film

Richa Chadha unveils look from her upcoming film

Richa Chadha
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Feb 2020 11:17:07 IST

Richa Chadha is in top form coming fresh off the praises for her part in Panga. Though she hasn’t officially announced her next project, the actress seems to be officially sending out hints. She recently posted a picture of herself in a gorgeous silk cotton saree, teaming it with checkered blouse on her social media.

Her look is very dramatically beautiful pairing a very stunning imagery. In the look she is seen wearing rustic jewellery and the project is said to be an untitled drama with a strong backdrop of a love story. Sources close to her indicate that she recently did a look test for a project that she has her heart set on.

The source adds, “This is a film that only Richa can nail with finesse. It has an earthy feel to it and the looks needed to reflect the same. The actress came up with inputs on the look and together they conjured this avatar.

There are few elements that are still in the works but Richa is keen to be a part of the project because it’s a role unlike she’s ever done before. It also pushes her to explore a cinematic terrain she has never tried her hand in.”

Related Topics

NewsSalman Khan urges Bollywood to promote tourism

Salman Khan urges Bollywood to promote tourism

NewsAriana Grande locks arms with Mikey Foster on her date night, sparks dating rumours

Ariana Grande locks arms with Mikey Foster on her date night, sparks dating rumours

NewsHere's how Aditya Roy Kapur prepared for his role in 'Malang'?

Here's how Aditya Roy Kapur prepared for his role in 'Malang'?

News'Shukranu' Trailer: Divyenndu Sharma and Shweta Basu Prasad in a hilarious comedy adventure about 'Nasbandi'

'Shukranu' Trailer: Divyenndu Sharma and Shweta Basu Prasad in a hilarious comedy adventure about 'Nasbandi'

NewsJennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez to get married soon

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez to get married soon

NewsVeteran actress Waheeda Rehman turns 82

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman turns 82

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sundar Lal Vows To Bring Daya Back To Jethaa Lal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sundar Lal Vows To Bring Daya Back To Jethaa Lal

NewsBillie Eilish defends Drake over texting controversy

Billie Eilish defends Drake over texting controversy

NewsAyushmann Khurrana discloses reason for doing films on taboo topics

Ayushmann Khurrana discloses reason for doing films on taboo topics