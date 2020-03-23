Richa Sinha excited to co-star with Karan Singh Grover, Kunal Kemmu

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Mar 2020 20:46:52 IST

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actress Richa Sinha will soon be seen in two web series. She shares screen space with Karan Singh Grover and Kunal Kemmu in "Boss 2" and "Abhay 2" respectively.

"I feel blessed and all excited to share screen with Karan in 'Boss 2' and Kunal in 'Abhay'. I'm going to be part of upcoming two web projects along with them. This will for sure help me grow and earn a fine place in showbiz.

" I look forward in doing more such projects and make myself a fine and loved actress to follow my dreams for working in television and bollywood movies," Richa said.

She added: "I have came a long way in establishing myself in showbiz by winning big in beauty pageants like World supermodel South Asia in 2018 apart from being the third winner at the World Pageant held at Fiji where I represented India. This gave me a chance to work as a model with top brands in the e-commerce .

"However, my career is not restricted to pageants and modeling as I wanted to expand my horizon trying my luck in the field of acting. Thus I joined theatres doing a number of plays to brush up my acting skills."

Richa recently featured in a Punjabi music video, titled "Gal Sunja".

