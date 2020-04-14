  1. Home
  Richa takes a 'trip' to the parking lot

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) At a time when everyone has been asked to only step out for essentials due to the coronavirus outbreak, a simple walk to the parking lot felt a lot like a "trip" to actress Richa Chadha.

Richa took to Instagram Stories to posta selfie where she is seen sporting athleisure paired with sunglasses, a baseball cap and headphones.

"Who'd have thought going to the parking lot would be a 'trip' !" she captioned the image.

Amid lockdown, Richa is utilising her time as she has taken to script writing. She has also taken up meditation.

On the work front, she was last seen in "Panga" directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

She currently has several films in her kitty like "Shakeela" and "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai".

Richa is dating actor Ali Fazal, with whom she has worked with in the film "Fukrey".

The two have been dating for over four years. In February, they had applied for marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.

--IANS

dc/vnc

