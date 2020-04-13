  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Richa turns script writer amid lockdown

Richa turns script writer amid lockdown

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Apr 2020 10:57:27 IST

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Richa Chadha is utilising her lockdown time as she has taken to script writing. She says it all started with penning down a few thoughts and that just soon became an interesting idea.

"It all started with penning down a few thoughts and that just soon became an interesting idea. Soon enough, it started looking like a concept I would like to develop. It's a comedy, my favourite genre. The premise is hilarious," Richa said.

She added that she wants to write something and focus on why people should prioritise.

"The fact that all our lives have come to a screeching halt has made me contemplate the fragility of human existence. I want to write something that focuses on why people should prioritize what's necessary. Too often we are all so busy chasing things, that we forget to spare a thought for ourselves and what really matters to us," she said.

The lockdown has helped her explore her creative side.

"It has been bottled up within me for a long time and the entire lockdown phase has accelerated my creative side. I am just putting together the skeletal structure and will then start looking for a screenplay writer," she said.

--IANS

dc/sdr/

NewsCovid-19 scare: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to host a celebrity poker tournament

Covid-19 scare: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to host a celebrity poker tournament

NewsJyotirao Phule Jayanti 2020: Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

Jyotirao Phule Jayanti 2020: Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

NewsShoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Shoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

NewsVivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

Vivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

NewsTejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Tejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

NewsSourabh Raaj Jain Pens His Experience of Stepping Into The Role of Lord Krishna

Sourabh Raaj Jain Pens His Experience of Stepping Into The Role of Lord Krishna

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Muskurayega by Kaushal Kishore

Song lyrics of Muskurayega by Kaushal Kishore

FeatureWatch Farhan Akhtar films during this quarantine that completely captivated our hearts

Watch Farhan Akhtar films during this quarantine that completely captivated our hearts

NewsGiorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens

Giorgia Andriani shares a special video message in Hindi to all the Indian citizens