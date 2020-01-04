  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama's session in Bodh Gaya

Richard Gere attends Dalai Lama's session in Bodh Gaya

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Jan 2020 20:13:52 IST

Patna, Jan 4 (IANS) Veteran actor Richard Gere is in India and during his stint he attended the Dalai Lama's session in Bihar.

According to reports, Gere attended the Tibetan spiritual leader's session at Kalachakra ground in Bodh Gaya on Friday.

A lot of pictures are doing the rounds on the internet in which the Hollywood star is seen wearing a black coat and a blue muffler.

The 70-year-old is known for his roles in movies "Pretty Woman", "Primal Fear" and "Unfaithful".

Hollywood star Gere is also expecting his second child with wife Alejandra.

Gere has been in India several times over the past decade.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsDeepika Padukone celebrates her birthday with acid attack survivors

Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday with acid attack survivors

NewsAamir Khan pulled off an intense running sequence in Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan pulled off an intense running sequence in Laal Singh Chaddha

NewsAkshay's GOOD NEWWZ on way to super hit, DABANGG Salman struggles!

Akshay's GOOD NEWWZ on way to super hit, DABANGG Salman struggles!

NewsVideo: Surbhi Chandna's hilarious laugh will make your day

Video: Surbhi Chandna's hilarious laugh will make your day

NewsMiley Cyrus settles million dollar copyright infringement lawsuit

Miley Cyrus settles million dollar copyright infringement lawsuit

NewsPooja Hegde wishes to change her profession

Pooja Hegde wishes to change her profession

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Wrong Direction' by Hailee Steinfeld

Song Lyrics of 'Wrong Direction' by Hailee Steinfeld

NewsDeepika Padukone celebrates her birthday with acid attack survivors

Deepika Padukone celebrates her birthday with acid attack survivors

NewsAamir Khan pulled off an intense running sequence in Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan pulled off an intense running sequence in Laal Singh Chaddha