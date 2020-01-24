'Game of thrones' stars Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Barry Keoghan (of 'Dunkirk' fame) were recently spotted shooting for Marvel's upcoming blockbuster, 'The Eternals' in London.

The team has been shooting for the film since mid-September last year. They're set to play an immortal alien race in the upcoming Marvel film.

New images which emerged from the sets of the film, offer the first glimpse at Richard Madden's Ikaris' levitating powers in action. In the leaked photos, Ikaris (Madden) can be seen floating in London, with the actor rigged up to a wire and suspended by a crane.

Kit Harington was also spotted walking around Camden with a small group of associates while keeping warm in an oversized camouflage print jacket. The actor sported a thin green jacket and jeans over a button up shirt to complete his costume for the scenes.

Meanwhile, Richard was spotted suspended in the air as a large crowd gathered on a bridge to watch the shooting. The actor looked smart as he was spotted wearing a long, tailored coat and shoes as he sported a serious look on his face.

Actress Gemma Chan was also seen filming her stunt scenes a few weeks ago in London. She was suspended in the air by a towering crane while shooting on Hampstead Heath in north London.

She was later spotted this Tuesday, filming scenes alongside Kit, who plays Dane Whitman in 'The Eternals', with the pair sharing a kiss.

Marvel Studios 'The Eternals' which is an adaptation of the Marvel Comics was confirmed in July at San Diego Comic Con along with much of the film's cast.

The film also features Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Ma Dong-seok, Kumail Nanjiani in the cast.