Ridhima Pandit returns to school as chief guest on annual day

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Actress Ridhima Pandit was invited by her school to be chief guest for the annual day and it was a big moment for her.

Returning to school meant a lot to Ridhima, because she felt it was a great way to give back to her school in some ways. The seeds of acting and anchoring were sown pretty early in life because she took to the stage as a student.

"It's a matter of pride for me. Giving back to the school means so much to me. Being invited and felicitated by the school means a lot. I was an average student and the only place I felt important was on the stage. I knew it very early in my life. I wanted to embrace the stage and the lights. My teachers recognised that and they felt extremely proud to have me as their chief guest. I never won anything during the sports days. When it came to acting I was on top of my game and my teachers recognised that. I owe so much to my school and seeing the young talent makes me feel so happy and feel like a kid again," she said.

Ridhima was almost teary-eyed when teachers and the staff at school embraced her with affection. This was an occasion she will remember forever.

--IANS

