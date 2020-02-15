Rihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

Rihanna has finally assured her fans that she will be releasing her new music soon. The Fenty CEO recently revealed that she is back in the studio and is currently working with The Neptunes.

The 31-year-old "Diamonds" singer who had been trolling her fans with jokes about her much-awaited new album, took a break to assure her devoted fans that new music is actually in the works.

Also Read: Is Rihanna dating rapper A$AP Rocky?

RiRi took to her Instagram on Thursday evening where she revealed that she and The Neptunes are working together for her next album.

"Gang. Back in da STU," she wrote in the caption along with a snapshot of a soundboard that looks like it was taken inside a recording studio that said The Neptunes. The pic also suggests that she might be collaborating with The Neptunes -- Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo's hip/hop-funk production team for her new music.

Rihanna had previously hinted at the collaboration during her interview with The Cut.

"I’m going to be in the studio (on Valentine’s Day)," she revealed while speaking to the outlet. "I’m so excited actually. I can’t say who I’m working with, but it’s somebody I’ve been wanting to work with him for a long time," she said, before adding, "Okay, I’ll tell you. (It’s) Pharrell."

The pair last collaborated in 2017 for N.E.R.D.’s 'Lemon.'

Despite the music, fashion and beauty icon not announcing a release date for the highly anticipated project, Rihanna had dropped several hints about R9’s sonic direction in the past.

Back in December, she shared a short hilarious clip of an adorable puppy hopping around inside a cardboard box, set to the iconic House of Pain jam 'Jump Around.' "Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it," Rihanna captioned the video.

To her fan's disappointment, the record did not materialize as anticipated.