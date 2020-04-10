Rihanna buys ventilator for dad as he recovers from COVID-19

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Apr 2020 18:00:21 IST

Los Angeles, April 10 (IANS) Pop star Rihanna helped keep her father Ronald Fenty's spirits up after she got to know he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Fenty told The Sun he was very ill after testing positive for the deadly virus, and he has Rihanna, whose birth name is Robyn, to thank for his road to recovery.

"My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day. I thought I was going to die, to be honest," Fenty said.

She added: "She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done."

He shared that his daughter even bought a ventilator for him and sent it to Barbados for him to use, but his symptoms were not so severe enough for him to use it.

"I got a fever up inside of my nose. I had a fever across my lips. It was just a lot of fever. I feared the worst."

According to the portal, Fenty spent 14 days at the Paragon Isolation Center on the island.

