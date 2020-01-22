Rihanna and Drake were spotted together at 'Yams Day 2020' - a concert honoring the late A$AP Mob member A$AP Yams on Friday. After a number of sources spotted the pair together, it already seems possible that the former couple is back together.

Reports flooded in on Friday, Jan. 17, about Rihanna’s split from her longtime boyfriend Hassan Jameel, a Saudi billionaire businessman.

Many fans captured a video which features the 33-year-old rapper and the 31-year-old singer standing near each other in the crowd as they took in one of the performances.

The pair who have dated each other for three years kept a low profile. However it’s unknown whether they arrived together or interacted with each other at the event, but there's a possiblity that they crossed paths because they were only a few feet away from each other.

They also posed for photos with the same fan, though separately.

Their presence at the same event have sparked rumors that the two might have sparked up a new romance after Rihanna's latest relationship ended.

The 'Love the way you lie' singer wore a tie-dye T-shirt with a black cardigan, black shorts which she teamed up with a thick black leather coot with a warm furry lining.

Drake kept things simple as he sported a puffy silver down jacket and a black hoodie.