Rihanna shows off her natural beauty in makeup-free selfie

Rihanna has yet again proven that she is the heroine the internet needs as she entered 2020 make-up free.

The 31-year-old singer turned fashion and beauty magnate posted her "first selfie of the year" on Monday night on her Instagram, showing off her fresh face and new cornrow braids to her fans.

Also Read: Rihanna trolled for failing to release new album

Dressed in a black hoodie, the Fenty Beauty founder flaunted her enviable edges and fresh, glowing skin as she posed for a selfie. "First selfie of the year doe. #2020," she captioned the photo.

Many of her followers labeled the snap "so raw" and "so real," as they praised the singer for showing off her natural beauty without covering up a flaw near her cheek.

"Raw beauty and raw edges is all we ask for," a fan wrote.

Another user wrote "She looks 15, honestly."

"I thought this was an old photo," added a follower.

When a fan pointed out the pimple on her cheek offering to pop it in true Rihanna fashion, the singer squeared in demanding the blemish be left alone. "Let her have her shine, PLEASE," the star replied.

Despite the hilarious exchange, many followers praised the 'Diamonds' singer’s look.