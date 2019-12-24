  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Rihanna takes a secret trip to London Winter Wonderland

Rihanna takes a secret trip to London Winter Wonderland

Rihanna takes a secret trip to London Winter Wonderland (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Dec 2019 14:15:11 IST

It was revealed earlier this year that Rihanna had been living in London for a year and no one knew about it so it's no wonder she made the trip to Winter Wonderland undetected.

The singer told the New York Times that she tries to 'keep it a little incognito' whenever she goes out.

Also Read: Rihanna's untitled documentary purchased by this online streaming company

Her personal assistant, Tina Truong, recently opened up on how far Rihanna goes to keep people from identifying her as the duo visited the Winter Wonderland on Saturday.

The 'Love The Way You Lie' hitmaker managed to enjoy a trip to the Christmas tourist attraction, as she walked around unrecognizable to her fans. She made the most of the market stalls as she munched on hot dogs and churros in the lead up to Christmas on Saturday evening.

The pop stars assistant Tina Truong blew her cover as she posted a series of Instagram stories of herself "lost in Winter Wonderland" as she tried to find her friend after she lost the singer in the crowd at the Christmas-themed market.

But quickly, the assistant recovered her star friend and she shared a triumphant snap of the fashion icon covered up outside the hot dog stall.

"Y’all I found her. I found her!," she posted.

Rihanna sported a balaclava-style scarf over her face which she paired up with a hoodie so as to go unnoticed by the crowd.

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleSara Ali Khan walks the red carpet sans makeup

Sara Ali Khan walks the red carpet sans makeup

Fashion & LifestyleHina Khan and her love Rocky Jaiswal try a water sport

Hina Khan and her love Rocky Jaiswal try a water sport

Fashion & LifestyleKajal Aggarwal raised the heartbeats of every youngster

Kajal Aggarwal raised the heartbeats of every youngster

Fashion & LifestyleKim Kardashian's Christmas surprise for her sisters and mother

Kim Kardashian's Christmas surprise for her sisters and mother

Fashion & LifestyleAishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan performs in a traditional outfit

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan performs in a traditional outfit

Fashion & LifestyleHina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget and others flaunting their back poses

Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget and others flaunting their back poses

Fashion & LifestyleBeyonce slays in latest feline-inspired fashion

Beyonce slays in latest feline-inspired fashion

NewsAayush Sharma to start shooting for 'Kwatha'

Aayush Sharma to start shooting for 'Kwatha'

FeatureSanta Babies of Bollywood

Santa Babies of Bollywood