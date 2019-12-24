Rihanna takes a secret trip to London Winter Wonderland

It was revealed earlier this year that Rihanna had been living in London for a year and no one knew about it so it's no wonder she made the trip to Winter Wonderland undetected.

The singer told the New York Times that she tries to 'keep it a little incognito' whenever she goes out.

Her personal assistant, Tina Truong, recently opened up on how far Rihanna goes to keep people from identifying her as the duo visited the Winter Wonderland on Saturday.

The 'Love The Way You Lie' hitmaker managed to enjoy a trip to the Christmas tourist attraction, as she walked around unrecognizable to her fans. She made the most of the market stalls as she munched on hot dogs and churros in the lead up to Christmas on Saturday evening.

The pop stars assistant Tina Truong blew her cover as she posted a series of Instagram stories of herself "lost in Winter Wonderland" as she tried to find her friend after she lost the singer in the crowd at the Christmas-themed market.

But quickly, the assistant recovered her star friend and she shared a triumphant snap of the fashion icon covered up outside the hot dog stall.

"Y’all I found her. I found her!," she posted.

Rihanna sported a balaclava-style scarf over her face which she paired up with a hoodie so as to go unnoticed by the crowd.