Coronavirus scare: Rihanna buys a ventilator for her dad

Rihanna (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Apr 2020 11:45:00 IST

Rihanna is helping keep her father Ronald Fenty's spirits up, as she rushed out to help him after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Ronald Fenty, 66, revealed in an interview to Britain's The Sun that he was very ill after testing positive for the potentially deadly virus Covid-19, and has thanked his daughter for his recovery.

"My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day," he said, referring to the the pop star by her birth name. "I thought I was going to die, to be honest."

"She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done."

He further added that Rihanna was able to ship him an expensive ventilator which he revealed he hadn’t used yet.

The 32-year-old has also reportedly donated a whopping $700,000 worth of ventilators to her home country amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

