Rihanna to be feted with President's Award

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Feb 2020 17:00:26 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Singer Rihanna will be honoured with the President's Award, which recognises special achievement and distinguished public service, at the 51st National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) Image Awards.

She will receive the honour on February 22 in California, reports variety.com.

"Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant. From her business achievements through (her cosmetics line) Fenty, to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomises the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President's Award," Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, said.

Rihanna is one of the most successful music artists of the past 20 years. She has sold over 250 million records worldwide and earned nine Grammy Awards over her career.

The "Diamonds" hitmaker has also launched cosmetic line Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty, a lingerie line, and a fashion line with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

The NAACP is honouring her professional work as well as her commitment to social activism and philanthropy.

In 2012, she founded the Clara Lionel Foundation, an organisation committed to aiding underserved communities through health care and education.

Past recipients of the President's Award include last year's honouree Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, as well as Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O'Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice and Muhammad Ali.

