Rihanna too busy 'trying to save world'

Los Angeles, April 12 (IANS) Singer Rihanna seems to have a bigger goal in mind than thinking of her new album.

As part of the singer's "Fenty Social Club" party on Instagram Live, she told her fans and followers watching her at home to not bring up the album, reports eonline.com.

"If one of y'all ask me about the album one more time when I'm trying to save the world, unlike y'all president... on sight," the 32-year-old said during the live-stream, taking a jab at US President Donald Trump.

While the Grammy winner hasn't given fans a specific date for when she might release new music, she recently said in an interview that she is "aggressively working on music".

"I don't want my albums to feel like themes," she had told a magazine. "There are no rules. There's no format. There's just good music, and if I feel it, I'm putting it out."

Rihanna has also been busy donating to coronavirus relief efforts.A

The Clara Lionel Foundation, which the singer formed in 2012 in honour of her grandparents, announced in March that it donated $5 million to COVID-19 rapid response efforts in the US and across the globe.

The money donated will be distributed to local food banks serving high-risk communities and the elderly in the US and will also be used to promote acceleration of coronavirus testing and care in countries like Haiti and Malawi, as well as the mobilisation of resources and additional capacity and support for native communities.

--IANS

nn/prs