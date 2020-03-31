  1. Home
  3. Rihanna wants three or four kids before decade ends

Rihanna wants three or four kids before decade ends

31 Mar 2020

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) Singer Rihanna wants to become a mum of three before the end of the decade.

The "S&M" hitmaker is not fixed on being in a committed relationship, but she wants "three or four" kids by 2030, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking to British Vogue, Rihanna said that she's more than capable of being a single mother.

"I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh you got it wrong...,'. They diminish you as a mother, (if) there's not a dad in your kids' lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child.

"That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."

